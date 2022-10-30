ROGERSVILLE — Glenda Faye Cook Dison, 75, of Rogersville went to her eternal home Friday October 28, 2022. She passed away at home surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband, George J. Dison; son, Alan Dison (Jennifer); daughter, Melinda Cottrell; brother, James Cook (Elaine); sister, Wanda Cook; four grandchildren; one step grandchild; two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 30, 2022, 6-8 p.m., at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, October 31, 2022, at 2 p.m., in the chapel, with Mike Poff officiating. Burial will be at Butler Cemetery
