TUSCUMBIA — Glenda Dale Whiteside King, 66, died August 2, 2021. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Graveside service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

