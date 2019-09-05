FLORENCE
Glenda Eckl, 78, of Florence, passed away September 2, 2019. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held today, September 5, 2019 from 12-1:30 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in St. Michael’s Cemetery with Ralph May officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Eckl was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Eckl; mother, Reba Glaze; daughters, Darlene and Tammy Byrd; son, Danny Williams; grandson, Randall Jones; and niece, Cindy May.
She is survived by her daughter, Lucretia Parrish (Roland); sister, Joyce May (Ralph); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
