FLORENCE — Glenda Elaine Dixon, 74, of Florence, passed away March 31, 2020. She was a member of Kilburn Church of Christ; and was retired from K-Mart Department Store where she worked as a sales associate for over 30 years.
A private graveside service will be held in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Mike Farris.
Mrs. Dixon was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Dixon; parents, Raymond and Reba Myhan; brother, Kenneth Myhan and a sister, Patricia Myhan.
She is survived by her brothers, Eldred Myhan (Faye), Jimmy Myhan (Mary) and Larry Myhan (Shelby); sister, IvaDean McGee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jason Bradley, Jeremy Bradley, Josh McGee, Lucas McGee, Adam Williams and Jeremy Hiles.
Special thanks to Dewayne and to everyone who loved Elaine.
An online guest book may be viewed at greenviewmemorial.com.
