TUSCUMBIA — Glenda Fay English Thomas, 74, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 19, at Pride Missionary Baptist Church, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Dwight Rivers officiating.

