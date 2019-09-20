TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Glenda Faye Gaisser, 71 of Tuscumbia, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Her family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 10 a.m. until noon. The funeral will begin in the chapel at noon with Ben Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Glenda was a member of Highland Park Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie Hargett.
She is survived by her husband, Montey Gaisser, Sr.; sons, Montey Gaisser, Jr. and Martin Gaisser; father, John Hargett; grandchildren, Dalton, Harmony, Blazer, and Cason Gaisser; and sister, Betty Woodis.
Pallbearers will be John McClure, Chad Woodis, Garey Austin, Billy Wayne Moore, Howard Alex Franks, Jr., Kenny Wallace.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
