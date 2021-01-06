JASPER — Glenda Faye Gravitt, 84, formerly of Haleyville, died January 1, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home in Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Macedonia Cemetery.

