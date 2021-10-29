ANDERSON — Glenda Faye Kennemer, 81, of Anderson passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 30th at 11:45 a.m. at Bethel Cemetery, with Pastor Chuck Hood officiating.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Porter and Lurlene McConnell; and brothers, Jimmy and Dwight McConnell. She is survived by her husband, Ted Kennemer; children, Tammy (Lance) Hammond, Johnny (Shelley) Kennemer; grandchildren, Jake and Jesse Hammond, Sally Gibson, Kelsey Mabry, Kayley and Kamey Kennemer; great-grandson, Wyatt Hammond; brother, Harold McConnell and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a heartful thank you to all of Mrs. Kennemer’s special caregivers for all their dedication, love and support.

Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Kennemer’s family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.