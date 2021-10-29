ANDERSON — Glenda Faye Kennemer, 81, of Anderson passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 30th at 11:45 a.m. at Bethel Cemetery, with Pastor Chuck Hood officiating.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Porter and Lurlene McConnell; and brothers, Jimmy and Dwight McConnell. She is survived by her husband, Ted Kennemer; children, Tammy (Lance) Hammond, Johnny (Shelley) Kennemer; grandchildren, Jake and Jesse Hammond, Sally Gibson, Kelsey Mabry, Kayley and Kamey Kennemer; great-grandson, Wyatt Hammond; brother, Harold McConnell and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartful thank you to all of Mrs. Kennemer’s special caregivers for all their dedication, love and support.
