FLORENCE
Glenda Faye Michael, 88, of Florence, passed away December 10, 2020. She was a member of Stony Point Church of Christ.
A private family service will be Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Brad Adcock officiating. A public graveside service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Michael was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Burton Michael; mother, Lestie Mobley Isom; father, William “Bill” Garrison; daughter, Brenda Ann Michael; brothers, Billy Garrison, J.D. “Jake” Garrison, and Buford Isom; sister, Bobbie Nell Michael; grandchild, Michael Dale Wear; great grandchild, Lauren Haley Mauldin; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Hume Michael.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn Wear (Larry), Steven Michael, Sharon Michael Franks, and Greg Michael (Suzy); sisters, Betty Shearin, Rebecca Lewis, and Pat Graham (Wayne); grandchildren, Tracey Wear (Felicia), Jeremy Wear (Lori), Larisha Bridges (Jason), Michelle DuChemin (Geoff), Lee Michael (Stephanie), Amanda Franks (Sylvie), Trey Franks (Brandi), and Courtney Michael; twenty-three great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Thank you to the staff at El Reposo Nursing Home for their love and exceptional care of our mother.
