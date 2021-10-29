MUSCLE SHOALS — Glenda Faye Miller, 79, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Gilbert Salinas will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a member of First United Pentecostal Church of Sheffield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Affie Darby.
She is survived by husband of 64 years, Thomas Miller; sons, Greg Miller (Suzanne) and Eric Miller (Jessica); daughters, LaDonna Murdock (Stephen), Charlotte Evans (Vernon), and Stacy Stutts; grandchildren, Kristy Miles, Cheyenne Murdock, Cory Chandler, Ryan Chandler, Matt Miller, Jacob Miller, Jeremy Evans, Logan Miller, and Gracie Miller; great-grandchildren, Jackson Miles, Lynlee Miles, Mason Miller, and Lily Snow Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeb Miles, Steve Murdock, Jeremy Evans, Matt Miller, Logan Miller, and Johnny Duke. Honorary pallbearers will be Cory Chandler and Ryan Chandler.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Terra, Alicia, and sister Sandra Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.
