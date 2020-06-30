FLORENCE — Glenda Faye Suggs, 73, of Florence died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be today, June 30, 2020, 2 P.M. at First Free Will Baptist Church with Brother Mike Crews and Brother Danny Dwyer officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Suggs was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. She taught for 35 years at Florence Christian Academy. She loved to play the piano and was an avid Alabama Football fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Modene Eakins.
Mrs. Suggs is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Larry Wayne Suggs; daughter, Kimberly Wright (Chuck); grandchildren, Chase Wright (Jessica) and Madelyn Wright.
Pallbearers will be Chase Wright, Chuck Wright, Jeremy Suggs, Heath Suggs and Larry Grigsby.
The family would like to express their thanks to DAVITA Dialysis, Kindred Home Health, Kindred Hospice, Dr. Matthews and Dr. Moore.
