FLORENCE — Glenda Faye Vaughn Cox passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 74, following a courageous fight against breast cancer. She was born October 9, 1945 and was a lifelong area resident. She is preceded in death by parents, John and Odell Vaughn and sister, Martha Louise Vaughn.
She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Kevin Cox (Kelly) of Brentwood, TN and Keith Cox (Beth) of Florence, AL; five grandchildren whom she cherished, McKenzie, Lauren and Ethan Cox of Brentwood, TN, Garrett and Ann Elyse Cox of Florence; sisters, Doris Johnson of LaPorte, IN, Mary Lee Franks (Tommy) of South Bend, IN and Bobby Goins of Florence, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She requested her special friend, the late Fred Snoddy, be remembered along with his two loving daughters, Susan Snoddy Smith (Mickey) and Lisa Snoddy Rhodes(Sam).
The family offers special thanks to Dr. Denise Yardley of Tennessee Oncology, Dr. Ricky Irons of Internal Medicine Associates, Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, TN, her friends at Fairview Baptist Church, and her caring neighbors, Roy and Patricia Strube.
Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Greenview Memorial in Florence. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 6th at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens beginning at 11 a.m. William Brewer will be presiding.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alive Hospice of Tennessee. Donations may be made online at www.alivehospice.org or by calling 800-327-1085.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
