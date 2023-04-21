F.4.21.23 Glenda Burbank.jpg
KILLEN — Glenda Faye Wright Burbank was born May 9, 1945 and entered into God’s Presence on April 20, 2023. Her visitation will be Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 1-3:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home with the Memorial Service following at 3:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. Dwight Holley and Henry Melton will be officiating with her grandchildren. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Steven, Michael, JT, Titus, Carson and Matt.

