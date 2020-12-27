LEXINGTON — Glenda Gale Blevins, 79, of Lexington, passed away December 24, 2020. She was a member of Florence First Assembly.
Visitation will be Monday, December 28, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Henry Melton and Greg Woodall officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Blevins was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Blevins; parents, Elmer and Willie Mae Wilson; brother, Don Wilson; sister, Katherine Robinson; son, Mark Tate; and step-daughter, Rhonda Stutts.
She is survived by her sister, Sue Kelly; son, Dennis Tate (Erica); daughters, Judy Barnes, Sherry Behel, Suzette Williams (Phillip); stepchildren, Charlotte Witt (Larry), Greg Blevins (Vicki), and Steve Blevins; Debbie Trudell (Terry), Tracey Lester, Faith Kidd, and Becky Brown (Neal); and her best friend, Mary Alice Rhodes; grandchildren, Todd Tate, Leah Blazer, Marcus Tate, Jackson Muck , Zac Barnes, Carley Barnes, Christopher Tate, Jason Allen, Christen Howard , Danielle Hill, Charles Ray Behel, Amber Behel, Joey Wright, and Erin Williams; and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Marcus Tate, Joey Wright, Zac Barnes, Charles Ray Behel, Erin Williams, and Daniel Hill.
Todd Tate and Christopher Tate and Jackson Muck will serve as honorary pallbearers.
