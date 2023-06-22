F.6.22.23 Glenda Hannig.jpg

TUSCUMBIA — Glenda Hampton Hannig, 73, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, June 24, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Thomas Thornton officiating. Interment will be in Cherokee Memorial Park.

