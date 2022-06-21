FLORENCE — Glenda K. Cain, 74, died June 17, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Service will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

