FLORENCE — Glenda Kay Miller England, age 68, of Florence, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Glen and Alice Miller and daughter, Alicia Jo England.
Survivors include her former husband, Rick England; children, Tiffany Marler (Greg) and Ricky T. England (Camellia); siblings, Donald G. Miller, Tracy Miller and Mary Jolly; three precious grandchildren, Kelsey, Bailey and Layla.
Glenda was born in Athens and served in the Army. She was retired from the YMCA where she taught water aerobics and then worked as a caregiver. She looked forward to walking every day and also enjoyed swimming. Most important to Glenda was her family, she loved her family with all her heart.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 3, at Williams Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 in the chapel.
