KILLEN — Glenda Lawson James, age 77, of Killen, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021. Visitation will be today, December 7th from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery with Brother Ronnie Jones officiating. Pallbearers are Dan Redden, Walter Stewart, Les Abston, Todd Lawson, Robert Pettus, and Michael Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Bertha Lawson; brothers, Kenneth Jr., Robert, and Darrel Lawson.
Survivors are her daughter, Joy Redden (Dan); sisters, Angela Lawson and Sherry Mitchell; brothers, Wayne and Terry Lawson; grandchildren, Courtney Abston (Les), Walter Stewart (Spouse) and Jenni Nichols (Michael); great-grandchildren, Cole, Cade, Aubree, Cooper and Riley; special friend, E.W. James.
Glenda was a member of First Baptist Church of Center Star and was a cancer survivor for a number of years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research, Memphis, Tennessee or American Cancer Society. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
Commented