SHEFFIELD — Glenda Louise Manasco, 74, died December 30, 2020. There will be no services at this time. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.