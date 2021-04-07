FLORENCE — Glenda Ramsey Hale, 81, Florence, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. There will be a 3:00 p.m. graveside service today, April 7, at Greenview Cemetery, Florence, with Chad Holder officiating.
Glenda was a native of Sheffield and a graduate of Sheffield High School Class of 1957. She retired as a professor of computer programming and accounting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Hale; and daughters, Kay Eckles and Glynn Campbell.
Glenda is survived by her granddaughters, Carrie Lynn Eckles and Anna Eckles Thigpen; and great- grandson, Aiden Thigpen.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented