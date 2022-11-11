LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Glenda Staggs, 63, died November 8, 2022. Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Waynesboro. Visitation will be today from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Highland Methodist Church Cemetery. She was the wife of Terry Staggs.

