TUSCUMBIA — Glenda “Temper” Mae Bryant Taylor, 74, died February 05, 2021. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

