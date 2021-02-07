TUSCUMBIA — Glenda “Temper” Mae Bryant Taylor, 74, died February 05, 2021. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- The Latest: Israel eases restrictions 6 weeks after lockdown
- UK vaccine gambles paid off, while EU caution slowed it down
- Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67
- LeBron takes charge in 2nd OT, Lakers edge Pistons 135-129
- 4 skiers killed, 4 injured by Utah avalanche, police say
- Sports on TV, Radio: Feb. 7-8, 2021
- Educator retirements rise as COVID angst sets in
- Denied: Frantic Alabama rally falls short at Missouri
Most Read
Articles
- Fire damages Supreme Cut in Florence
- Tuscumbia man arrested after meth, cocaine, pot, heroin found in raid
- Blaze guts Supreme Cuts building in Florence
- Inmate who tested positive for COVID in Lauderdale County Jail dies a few hours later
- Murder suspect has bond revoked after drug bust
- Florence stops granting sewer lines outside city
- Lauderdale County inmate dies after testing positive for COVID
- On-call Muscle Shoals employees can drive work vehicles home
- Florence appropriations target 16 organizations
- Mayors seek ways to increase tourism in smaller Lauderdale County towns
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Florence police arrest fugitive wanted in 7 counties in Arkansas
- Fire damages Supreme Cut in Florence
- Ivey signs leases for 2 prisons
- Woman charged for spitting on a Florence police officer
- Florence police capture Arkansas fugitive
- Tuscumbia man arrested after meth, cocaine, pot, heroin found in raid
- Blaze guts Supreme Cuts building in Florence
- Roger Noel Wagnon
- Jeffrey Maurice Jones
- Tammy Jean Dillon
Images
Videos
Commented
- POTUS should be removed from office (2)
- Ivey: Brooks ‘does not speak’ for all Republicans, Alabamians (2)
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city (1)
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave (1)
- Pelosi denounces GOP leaders over Georgia lawmaker's posts (1)
- Loretto boys, girls basketball teams ranked No. 1 in Tennessee Class A (1)
- Senate passes legislation to protect against COVID-19 lawsuits (1)
- Is this why you voted for Biden? (1)
- Former Alabama lawmaker calls Trump's pardon 'vindication' (1)
- Melania Trump was doomed to fail (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented