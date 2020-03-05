SHEFFIELD — Glenda Walker Fullove, 72, died March 2, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Brown Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Sheffield. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

