MUSCLE SHOALS — Glenda Yvonne Patterson, 83, of Muscle Shoals passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyd and Annie Jackson; sister, Betty Sumeral; daughters, Pamela Garrett and Rhonda Thompson.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Mandy Bates, Michael Riley, Andrew Bentley (Brandi), and Allie Thompson; son-in-laws, Barry Garrett and Benny Thompson; greatgrandchildren, Hannah Bates, Harrison Bates, Logan Bentley, Lily Bentley, and Madelyn Bentley; siblings, Bobbie Rice, Aubrey Jackson, and Jerome Jackson.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
