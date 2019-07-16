SHEFFIELD — Glendal Clive Jordan, of Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 98. His visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Sheffield First United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Bart Bowlin officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Glendal was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II. He retired as a shift foreman from U.S. AgriChemicals in Cherokee, Alabama and was a member of the Sheffield First United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Grady Jordan; mother, Mayme Long Jordan; brothers, Ermel F. Jordan and Jim Jordan; and by his beloved bride of 70 years, Nancy Jordan.
His survivors include his children, Judith Murphy (James) and Steven Jordan (Linda); grandchildren, Matthew Jordan (Carmen), Bryan Jordan (Paige) and Jennifer Black (Jerit); eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Jordan, Bryan Jordan, Jerit Black, Cecil Sparks, Billy Burton and John Savage. Honorary pallbearers will be The Good Ole Boys of Sheffield First United Methodist Church.
The family would like to give special thanks to his long-time caregivers, Jeri Johnson, Gleria McVay, Stacy Stutts and Glenda Miller and to Jamie Lane with Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sheffield First United Methodist Church.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
