KILLEN
Glenice Carpenter at the age of 99, passed away at her residence at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home in Killen, AL on December 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held on December 11, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Park. There will be a viewing from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. prior to the graveside service.
Mrs. Carpenter was born in Lawrence County, AL on April 19, 1921. On May 4, 1941 she married Lelon Carpenter and they celebrated 57 years together. She was a member of the Helton Drive Church of Christ. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and sharing her flowers with others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Alice Jeffreys; husband, Lelon Carpenter; sons, Cecil Carpenter and Don Carpenter; daughter, Cheryl Carpenter; son-in-law, Donald Kiel; brothers, Flur Jeffreys, Emmett Jeffreys and Ruby Jeffreys; sister; Mildred Haygood; and granddaughters, Teresa Grisham and Lena Weaver.
She is survived by her son, Larry Carpenter (Wanda) of Lutts, TN; daughters, Shirlene Kiel of Huntsville and Rita White (Ricky) of Florence, AL; daughters-in-law, Kay Carpenter and Maria Carpenter of Florence; 13 grandchildren; 21 great- grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support, especially her loving and devoted caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
Please adhere to State mandated facemask and social distancing.
