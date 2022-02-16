FLORENCE — Edgar Glenn Arnett — July 20, 1935 - February 14, 2022 — Glenn Arnett was born in Florence Alabama to parents Roy and Henrietta (Olive) Arnett.
He went to Michigan in the mid-1950s in search of work and eventually transitioned to a job at the Livonia Spring and Bumper Plant, a division of Chevrolet, where he retired as a Pipefitter in 1985. He married Mildred May August 2, 1958. They had two children Wanda (Arnett) Van Hook and Joel Arnett; and he was very proud of their four grandchildren; Kent Van Hook (Yuliia), Dakotah (Van Hook) Cox (Nick), Austin Arnett (Caitlin) and Carly Arnett.
After retirement, Glenn and Mildred moved back home to Alabama and built a new house near the Cloverdale area where he enjoyed a healthy and lengthy retirement near family and friends. He enjoyed buying and selling tools and other things at local flea markets and auction houses.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife; children; grandchildren; two sister; two brothers; and several nieces and nephews with their extended families.
Graveside services will be held in Greenview Memorial Park on Friday, February 18th at 11 a.m. There will be no visitation. Services will be conducted by Brother Gerald Montgomery.
Pallbearers will be Kent Van Hook, Austin Arnett, Greg May, Keith Arnett, Joey May, and Kevin Arnett.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented