MUSCLE SHOALS — Glenn Barnett, 81, of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away November 10, 2022, after an extended illness. Visitation will be Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 12-2:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow. Herbert Alexander will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He grew up in Lawrenceburg, TN. He loved his time in the military as he served in the navy, national guard and air force reserves. He worked for tool and die companies for more than 30 years. He loved to see new places and was able to live in Hawaii, served duty stations in Germany and did mission trips to Alaska and to El Salvador. He was a dedicated member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Sheffield alongside his wife, Helen Crumpton Barnett.
He was preceded in death by Cecil Barnett; father, Icie Mae Barnett; mother, and James Barnett; brother.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Helen Crumpton Barnett; sister, Mary Faye Crews; son, Chris Barnett; son, Timothy Barnett (Leda) and daughter, Malia Escobar (Alex); stepdaughter, Milah Breland; stepson, Scott Lansford (Heather); grandchildren, Jacob (Hannah) and Carley Barnett, Kincaid and Bella Barnett, Alessia and Nate Escobar, Megan Alexander (Ryan), John Breland, Alexis and Joshua Christensen; great-grandchildren, Paul and Caleb Alexander and great-grandson to be born.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health Care and Affinity Hospice nurses and other caregivers for loving kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to New Life Church of the Nazarene in Sheffield, AL or the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org
