MUSCLE SHOALS — Glenn Barnett, 81, died November 10, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Helen Crumpton Barnett.

