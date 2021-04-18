LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Glenn Carroll Schultz, 87, died April 16, 2021. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Loretto Memorial Chapel with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial is in Lindsey Grove Cemetery. He was a member of Trinity Life Tabernacle Church.

