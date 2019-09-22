FLORENCE — Glenn Dale Newbury, 91.5, of Florence, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, September 23, in the funeral home chapel with Wayne Gean officiating. The burial will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Park.
Glenn was a native of Boyd, Wisconsin, a Methodist and member of the Oakland Community Church. He was a well driller, plumber, former fire chief of Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, and Operator of West Lauderdale Water from 1968-1992. He and Dean were members of the Circle 8 Square Dance Club.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Dean Vaughn Newbury; daughter, Sharon Newbury; grandchildren, Hollie Newbury, Matthew Newbury, and Chase Newbury; parents, Walter and Emma Newbury; brother, Charles Newbury; and sisters, Alice Bewley, Marie Jones, and Betty Johnson.
He is survived by his children, Janet White, Randy Newbury (Judy), Terry Newbury, and David Newbury (Renee Peden); grandchildren, Karla Dawson, Barry White (Melanie), Tracy Biggers (Walker), David Newbury Jr.: great grandchildren, Chelsea Dorroh (Justin), Mikayla Dawson, Eli White, Katlen Rich, and Whitney Rich; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to One Place of the Shoals.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented