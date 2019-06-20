CHEROKEE — Mr. Glenn Ellington Petty, 69 of Cherokee, passed Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 21, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral service for Mr. Petty will be noon Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Cherokee Church of Christ. Brother Markius Ingram officiating. Burial in Nazareth Cemetery, Barton. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. The public viewing will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
