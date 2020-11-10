MUSCLE SHOALS — Glenn Elton Barnett, 64, died November 7, 2020. Public viewing will be 12 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 12 Thursday at Bethel Colbert Cemetery, Leighton.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.