TUSCUMBIA — Hollis Glenn Hester, age 88, of Tuscumbia, died Monday, June 12, 2023, after an extended illness. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 until 1:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jeff Newton officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

