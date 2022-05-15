TUSCUMBIA — Jessie Glenn Hester, age 93, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. The visitation will be Sunday, May 15, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Chip Martin officiating. Burial will be in Cane Creek Cemetery.
Glenn was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years as a Rural Letter Carrier. Glenn was a member of the Cane Creek Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Bettye Singleton Hester; his parents; and eight siblings.
Glenn is survived by his children, Sandra James (Steve), Dana Glenn Hester (Laura), and Lane Elson Hester (Deanna); brothers, Denton Hester (Lucille) and Doug Hester; sisters, Ann Culberson (Fred), and Dottie Malone; grandchildren, Daniel and Andrew Hester, Leah Westfall, Jesse Cash, Kendall, Justin, Kaitlyn, Josh, and Kaden Hester; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, family and church family at Barton First Baptist Church for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Cane Creek Church, 605 Red Rock Road, Tuscumbia, Alabama, 35674.
