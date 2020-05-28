FLORENCE — Glenn McInnish was a lifelong resident of Florence, Alabama. He was married to Myra Perry McInnish for 67 years and had one daughter, Glenna McInnish Wilson (David). He was the proud grandfather of Anna Wilson Burnley (Cary) and Leah Ruth Wilson and great-grandfather of Avery Ann Burnley and Ellie Ruth Burnley. He also had a brother-in-law, Jackie Perry; nieces, Annice McInnish, Sis Poague, Jackie Poague, Connie Townsend (Murray) and nephews, William Olen Poague, Johnny Poague, Mike Perry (Leah) and Brad Perry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Myra; his parents, Roudy Lincoln McInnish and Bertha Burks McInnish; brother, R.L. McInnish, Jr. (Nora B); niece, Gay McInnish; sisters, Vera Swindell (Bill) and Geneva Poague (James) and sister-in-law, Ruth Mitchell (James).
He attended Rogers School and graduated from Lexington High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. A Florence businessman, he began at Kroger and later owned Kwick Pic Markets. Always a hard worker, he retired from both Ford Motor Company and General Motors. A loyal member of Woodlawn Church of Christ, he served as treasurer and Deacon over benevolence and was honored to be on the Board of Directors at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
Whether at home, church, work, or at the YMCA, all who knew him would agree he was a good man who worked hard and loved those around him.
The family would like to extend special gratitude to friends who always encouraged Myra and Glenn. The family is also grateful to Paige Bowerman and the attentive, loving caregivers of Cedar View Assisted Living, Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home and Dr. Lyman Mitchell.
Because Glenn was a devoted Panther fan, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mars Hill Bible School.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. for friends and family at Shiloh Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
