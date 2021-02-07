HACKLEBURG — Glenn Mitchell Vickery, 70, died February 5, 2021. Visitation is 1:00 p.m. until service time beginning at 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Hackleburg Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Overton Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is assisting the family.

