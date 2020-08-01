RUSSELLVILLE — Glenn Parker Hargett, 75, died July 30, 2020. Visitation Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. He was the father of Darryl Hargett and Dana Hill.

