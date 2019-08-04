FLORENCE — Glenn L. Paxton, 87, a longtime Florence resident, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehab. His memorial service will take place at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Florence at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6th. Visitation at the church preceding the service is from 1 to 2:15 p.m. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Florence Paxton, and by a grandson, Jim Paxton. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Judy Paxton; his children, Lynn Paxton-Romine (Bill Garland) and Debra Hvisdak (David;) grandchildren, Lane and Natalie; great-grandchildren, Riley, Connor, Sarah, John, and Gus; great-great- granddaughter, Lina; sisters, Shirley Borton, Marilyn Hutchins, and Betty Koomler; and many nieces and nephews.
Glenn Paxton served in the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean Conflict. He was a Mason for many years in Fort Wayne, Indiana. After moving to Alabama for retirement, he became a member of the Florence Masonic Lodge F&AM No. 14. Glenn and his wife, Judy, loved watching wildlife, especially birds, and they made homes for hummingbirds and bluebirds in their yard. He was known as a funny man, always ready with a funny remark in any situation. Even as his health failed, assisted living and nursing home staff exchanged stories about his wit. Glenn Paxton was a kind man, always concerned with the welfare of his family and often quietly helping others behind the scenes. Many people loved him and will miss him.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make memorial contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1520 Rickwood Road, Florence, AL 35630; or donate to your favorite charity. Glenn Paxton would like that.
