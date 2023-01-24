FLORENCE — Glennis June McPherson passed away peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023, during a brief hospital stay. She was 85 years old.
Glennis was born July 14, 1937, in Eureka, California, to Glen and Ida Cook. She was the middle daughter with two other sisters. She spent most of her childhood living on ranches on and around Cedar Mesa, Cederedge, Colorado. She graduated from Cederedge High School in 1954, where she was known as “Cookie.” Some of her fondest early memories were learning to roller skate on the hills of San Francisco, California; spending time with some of her many cousins while growing up in Western Colorado; helping her father and mother roundup stray cattle and other ranch chores: living in Germany for a couple years as an adult: and living for a year with a brutal winter in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid pinochle and poker player and was known to enjoy a slot machine on occasion. Glennis considered her four children as her greatest accomplishment in life.
Glennis is survived by her son Duane (Julie) McPherson, son Mike McPherson; daughter Laura (Richard) Edmonds; Five grandchildren, Zachary, Sara, Kiley, Savannah, Miranda; and Five great grandchildren.
Glennis was preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters, Joanne Barrett and Ida Lou Dedmon; son Kevin McPherson; and grandson Cole Sellner.
A private celebration of life will be held in March.
The family asks that in lieu of cards or flowers that a donation be made in Glennis’s name to Alabama Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.
