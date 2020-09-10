SHEFFIELD
Gloria Alspaugh Stiles, 80 of Sheffield, Alabama, born on March 18, 1940, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, September 7, 2020. Gloria was a graduate of Sheffield High School and lived most of her life in the town that she loved so very much.
She was preceded in death by her son, Beau Stiles.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Willis (Keith) and Roxanne Robins (Lawrence Brownstein); granddaughters, Elizabeth Love, Brittney Chapman, Julianne Scrudders, and Alexa Scrudders; and great-grandsons, Hudson Pierce and Rhett Pierce.
She was an active member of York Bluff Baptist Church in Sheffield. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers in her garden that she loved and cared for so well. Gloria treasured her children and especially embraced her role as Nanny. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of the many devoted friends who so lovingly blessed her life.
No arrangements have been made at this time.
Please leave online condolences at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented