RUSSELLVILLE — Gloria Ann McKinney, 83, died February 24, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Burial will follow in Franklin Memory Gardens.

