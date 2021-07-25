DECATUR — Gloria Arthur, age 75, formerly of Haleyville, died July 22, 2021. Graveside service only is 11:30 a.m. Monday in Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing.

