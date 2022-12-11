MUSCLE SHOALS
Gloria Jean Howard Boatwright, 82, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from noon – 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Chad Holder officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton.
Gloria was a member of Leighton Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Boatwright; son, Reb Boatwright; parents, Bert and Ora Howard; and brother and sister-in-law, Dillard and Patty Howard.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Cindy Folger (Keith) and Sha Hatton (Quinn Farell); sister, Brenda “Pud” Howard; grandchildren, Jason and Daryl Boatwright, Whitney Fisher (Dustin), Kelsey Munday (James), Devin South, Farron Trumbly (Jacob), and Brilen Hatton; and great-grandchildren, Cailin Munday and Atticus Fisher.
Grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.
Gloria was a beloved figure in her hometown as the clerk of the Leighton Post Office for over 30 years, as well as the pianist for Leighton Baptist Church for nearly 40 years, along with supporting her husband as town mayor during multiple terms. In her career, she went above and beyond to help her customers in any way that she could. Even with a diagnosis of polio at a very young age, she never allowed her physical limitations to hold her back. She met the love of her life, Eugene Boatwright, as a teenage girl and they were married on July 25, 1959. She went on to become the matriarch of her very special family who adored and loved her endlessly. Her grandchildren would all attest to the fact that she gave the best back scratches in the world. She was a faithful servant to her Lord and found ways to serve him through her music, her family, and by volunteering for many years at Shoals Hospital. She was an incredibly social woman who never met a stranger. She had an affinity for shopping and was especially fashionable. She could not be caught without her lipstick on or without a pair of glasses that matched her outfit perfectly. She was a remarkable woman who will undoubtedly be missed by anyone who knew her. She was an inspiration who leaves a legacy of strength and compassion behind in her children and grandchildren.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented