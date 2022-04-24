HALEYVILLE — Gloria Mae Broaddrick, 80, died April 23, 2022. Graveside Service will be held Sunday at 4:30 p.m., at Hines Baptist Church Cemetery, Bear Creek, AL.

Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, AL. is directing.

