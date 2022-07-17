MUSCLE SHOALS — Gloria June Capozzi, 89, died Thursday, July 14, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022 form 12:30 p.m.- 1:30 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Tri-Cities Memorial Park.

