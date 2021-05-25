FLORENCE — Gloria Diane McCord Ford, 67, died May 18, 2021. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Florence with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

