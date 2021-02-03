SHEFFIELD — Gloria Diane Smith, 67, died February 1, 2021. A Graveside service will be Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Blackground Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Diane was the daughter of the late Rev. Bennie and Christine Smith.

