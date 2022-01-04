FLORENCE — Gloria Holt Smith, 90, died January 1, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Community Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed at greeviewmemorial.com

