MUSCLE SHOALS — Gloria Davenport Hubbard, 75, of Muscle Shoals, died on Saturday, October 30, 2021. A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 1st, at Piney Grove Cemetery with Stacy Crim officiating.
Gloria was a native of Colbert County and a member of Tri-Cities Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Hubbard and her parents, Homer and Dessie Davenport.
Gloria is survived by her children, Kimberly Tipper, Rochelle Nichols (Stephen), and Ashley Johnson (Becky); and grandchildren, Leslie Watson (Tyler), Cole Nichols, Garrett Johnson, Maegan Tisdale, and Nolan Johnson.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented